BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

BRP has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRP has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BRP to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

