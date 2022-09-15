BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD11.30-11.65 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.58.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,192. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $99.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

