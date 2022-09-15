BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -294.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 41,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,184. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $420.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

