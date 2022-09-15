Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 410.5 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

