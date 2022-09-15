Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 410.5 days.
BCUCF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
