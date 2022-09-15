Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$4.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.01 million for the quarter.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

