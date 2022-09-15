Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BPAC stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,186,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 488,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,092,000.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

