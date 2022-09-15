BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,400 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the August 15th total of 484,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BYD in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

