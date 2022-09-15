Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

