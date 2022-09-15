Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $79.44 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 7.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Jacobs Solutions worth $79,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.74. 9,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,644. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

