Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 3.9%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.39. 2,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cactus by 788.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 965,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,798,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,613,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

