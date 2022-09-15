Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $38.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.
ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.68.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
