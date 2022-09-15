Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$5.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

