Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$372,937.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares in the company, valued at C$123,401,886.08.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total transaction of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.57. 7,958,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,402. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.69 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.22108 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

