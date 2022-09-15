CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 694,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,791. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About CannaPharmaRX
