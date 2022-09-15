CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 694,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,791. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

