Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 1.7%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 90,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.33.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 20,000 hectares.

