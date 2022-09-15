Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,032 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.47. 35,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,729. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average is $205.63. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

