Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,751,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. 45,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

