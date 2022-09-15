Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 129,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,223. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

