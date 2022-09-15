Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 676,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,909. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

