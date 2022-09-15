Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,290 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,227,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 134,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 769,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $26.97.

