Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

