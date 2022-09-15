Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

