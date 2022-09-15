Carbon Price Reaches $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $751,958.15 and $22,927.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 522% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.03007917 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00820774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s genesis date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,033,061 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.