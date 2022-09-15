CashHand Market Cap Reaches $163.87 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. CashHand has a market capitalization of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00157753 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
