Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
About Catena Media
