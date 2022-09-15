Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments, Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides insights and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

