CBC.network (CBC) Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $186,849.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00077315 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

