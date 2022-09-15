C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

C&C Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCGGY remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Thursday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

