CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

