Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Reduced by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,778,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,924,000 after buying an additional 119,418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $538,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.16. 424,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

