Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 219,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,905,994 shares.The stock last traded at $86.68 and had previously closed at $83.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.