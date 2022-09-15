Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 33,899 JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 1.99% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 456,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

