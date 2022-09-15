Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.