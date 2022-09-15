Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 950,592 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,179,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,859,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 752,342 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Activity

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 254,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,471. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

