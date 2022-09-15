Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 730,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

