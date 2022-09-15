Centric Wealth Management Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,847. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

