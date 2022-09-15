Centric Wealth Management Sells 3,123 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

