Centric Wealth Management Sells 53,145 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,145 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

