Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares traded.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

