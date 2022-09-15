Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.90

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 22563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.