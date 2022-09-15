CF Acquisition Corp. VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,580 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 217% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,281 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $2,041,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 98.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 340,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 91.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CFVI traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 131,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,763. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

