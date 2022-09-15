Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 772 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,967. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

