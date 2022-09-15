Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 494 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

