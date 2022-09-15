Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.79. 156,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.