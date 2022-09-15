Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 30.6% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,492. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

