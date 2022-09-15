Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,740 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.46. 1,087,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174,940. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.