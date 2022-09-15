Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,677 shares during the period. Chemung Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Chemung Financial worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,862. The firm has a market cap of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.01. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

