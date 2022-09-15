Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPK traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.58. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

