Chia Network (XCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

