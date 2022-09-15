China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CAAS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,275. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

