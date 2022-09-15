China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2166 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $14.52 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.